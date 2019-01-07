Clear
Around 35 Mason City residents told they can't stay in their apartments

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 9:21 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

MASON CITY, Iowa- About 35 residents in Mason City are being told they can’t stay in their apartments complex. The reason, asbestos, mold and lead-based paint in the buildings.
Signs were put up on doors telling residents they must leave the Regency Terrace Apartments by January 9th. As of Monday the city said around ten people including Jordan Showalter are packing their belongings.
Many of the apartments are homes to those on a fixed income or with mental illness. The City Housing Inspections Division says they have been able to help most of the residents find new places to live. Many, including Showalter, will not be able to stay in the North Iowa are. Jodran says he is looking forward to moving to Waterloo.
“I know a lot of people down there,” he said.
Those with the city said it is up to Quad Cities Accommodation LLC, the owners of the complexes, to bring them up to code.

Incoming fronts will bring a chance for a wintry mixture and light snow tonight and into Tuesday.
