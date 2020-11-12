Around 30 vehicles involved in fiery Minnesota interstate crash

MONTICELLO, Minn. - A crash Thursday on I-94 in Minnesota involved 29 vehicles - half of which were semis - and resulted in multiple fires.

The Minnesota State Patrol said it happened at 9:15 a.m. on I-94 near Wright County Rd. 18 as road conditions were deteriorating.

Nine people were taken by ambulance to local hospitals with minor injuries.

"Several drivers left the scene before first responders arrived. The State Patrol is asking for drivers who left the scene or anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Minnesota State Patrol St. Cloud District Office at 320-223-6666," the state patrol said.