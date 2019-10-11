Clear
Around 2,400 affected by early-morning power outage in Rochester

Around 2,400 RPU customers were without power due to an overnight storm.

Posted: Oct 11, 2019 10:57 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Around 2,400 RPU customers were without power due to an overnight storm.

Rochester Public Utilities said the mass outage affected 2,400 at one point and part of the route along Highway 52 was completely dark.

The outages were reported from 12:30-4 a.m.

