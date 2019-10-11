ROCHESTER, Minn. - Around 2,400 RPU customers were without power due to an overnight storm.
Rochester Public Utilities said the mass outage affected 2,400 at one point and part of the route along Highway 52 was completely dark.
The outages were reported from 12:30-4 a.m.
Outage last night in parts of NW #rochmn was caused by a primary line coming down during the storm. Approximately 2,400 customers were w/o power from 12:30a-4a. All customers are back on now.
— RPU (@rpuoutages) October 11, 2019
Related Content
- Around 2,400 affected by early-morning power outage in Rochester
- Power outage affects hundreds
- Hundreds in Mason City affected by power outage early Tuesday
- Power outage affects more than 1,000 in Floyd County early Thursday
- Power outage affects many Tuesday in Forest City
- Power outages affect thousands in north Iowa, southern Minnesota
- Power outage affects around 1,600 in north Iowa
- UPDATE: Power restored to thousands after power outage in Rochester
- UPDATE: Power restored after major outage in downtown Rochester
- UPDATE: Over 1,400 power outages in Rochester Tuesday afternoon
Scroll for more content...