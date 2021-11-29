Around $20K in cash stolen from Marion Township location

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Around $20,000 in cash was taken from a Marion Township location during a burglary Saturday afternoon.

It was reported at 12:32 p.m. when three residents returned to the location and encountered three females (ages 40-5) of middle eastern descent who were located in a blue minivan with Ilinois plates.

When contacted, the women said they needed water for the van. A short time later, cords were found cut on a receiver to the camera box.

Pry marks were found on doors inside the building and $19,000 in cash was stolen. A black SUV was also located near the scene on 29th St.

No arrests have been made.