Up to 2 inches of rain possible this week; Flood Watch issued in southern Minnesota

After heavy rain hit portions of the viewing area early Monday, more rain is on the way.

Posted: May. 27, 2019 7:54 AM

After heavy rain hit portions of the viewing area early Monday, more rain is on the way.

Besides some spotty, light showers Monday night, expect more showers and storms by Tuesday afternoon with a marginal threat for severe weather and heavy rain south. Highs will be in the mid 60's. We continue to see more isolated rain chances for Wednesday with highs near 70.

By Thursday and Friday, we should have partly cloudy skies but also the chance for a few showers and storms at times as highs warm into the mid 70's. More rain is possible for the weekend with warmer temps.

A Flood Watch has been issued in southern Minnesota. 

Flood Watch
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Brown; Dakota; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Le Sueur; Martin; Nicollet; Redwood; Rice; Scott; Sibley; Steele; Waseca; Watonwan

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)
...WIDESPREAD HEAVY RAINFALL ACROSS SOUTHERN MINNESOTA INTO WESTERN WISCONSIN TO LEAD TO AN INCREASED THREAT FOR FLOODING THROUGH TONIGHT... .Widespread 2 to 3 inches of rain is expected to fall today across southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin, with isolated amounts near 4 inches possible. Area soil moisture and stream levels continue to be higher than normal, leaving the watch area susceptible to flooding conditions on area streams and rivers. In addition, ponding of water in low lying areas is likely. The flood watch is in effect for locations along and south of a line from Lamberton, to Belle Plain, and Hastings in Minnesota and a River Falls to Durand line in Wisconsin. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued a

* Flood Watch for portions of southern Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.

* From 7 AM CDT this morning through Tuesday morning.

* Widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches today, with locally higher amounts.

* Area streams and rivers will rise into tonight, with flooding possible. In addition, ponding of water is likely in low lying areas.

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Mason City
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Soggy Memorial Day.
