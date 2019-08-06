MASON CITY, Iowa – Around 1,600 Alliant Energy customers are without power Tuesday afternoon in north Iowa.
According to the Alliant Energy outage map, 1,596 customers are affected. The outage was reported at 12:16 p.m. and is expected to be restored around 3 p.m.
The outage is being reported in the eastern part of Cerro Gordo County.
Around 600 residents were without power in Olmsted County on Tuesday. The outage was on the east side of Rochester around RCTC.
You can find more information on the outage here from Alliant Energy.
Related Content
- Around 1,600 without power in north Iowa
- Update: Around 100 customers still without power in north Iowa
- Nearly 9,000 customers were without power in north Iowa
- North Iowa students stay in school during power outage
- Power outages affect thousands in north Iowa, southern Minnesota
- Power linemen work around clock to restore power in north Iowa, southern Minnesota
- Iowa Governor makes stop in north Iowa
- Prison for North Iowa arsonist
- Governor candidate in North Iowa
- 'Vision North Iowa' plan announced
Scroll for more content...