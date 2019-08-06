Clear

Around 1,600 without power in north Iowa

Around 1,600 Alliant Energy customers are without power Tuesday afternoon in north Iowa.

Posted: Aug 6, 2019 12:42 PM
Updated: Aug 6, 2019 12:51 PM

MASON CITY, Iowa – Around 1,600 Alliant Energy customers are without power Tuesday afternoon in north Iowa.

According to the Alliant Energy outage map, 1,596 customers are affected. The outage was reported at 12:16 p.m. and is expected to be restored around 3 p.m.

The outage is being reported in the eastern part of Cerro Gordo County.

Around 600 residents were without power in Olmsted County on Tuesday. The outage was on the east side of Rochester around RCTC. 

You can find more information on the outage here from Alliant Energy.

