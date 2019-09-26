Clear

Around $1,500 worth of items reported missing after Olmsted Co. burglary

More than 1,500 worth of items went missing after an apparent burglary Thursday in Cascade Township.

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 11:10 AM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Iowa - More than 1,500 worth of items went missing after an apparent burglary Thursday in Cascade Township.

Authorities said the 29-year-old female victim left home at 5 a.m. from the 6500 block of West River Rd. NW. Upon returning at 10 p.m., she was missing several hairdryers and other personal items.

The homeowner, who may have been home at the time, reported seeing a silver car with two males inside leaving the scene.

