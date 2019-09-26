OLMSTED COUNTY, Iowa - More than 1,500 worth of items went missing after an apparent burglary Thursday in Cascade Township.
Authorities said the 29-year-old female victim left home at 5 a.m. from the 6500 block of West River Rd. NW. Upon returning at 10 p.m., she was missing several hairdryers and other personal items.
The homeowner, who may have been home at the time, reported seeing a silver car with two males inside leaving the scene.
Related Content
- Around $1,500 worth of items reported missing after Olmsted Co. burglary
- Pair of Olmsted Co. burglaries reported
- Multiple large-item thefts reported in Olmsted County
- 3 burglaries reported over the weekend in Olmsted County
- Police: Thousands of dollars worth of items stolen in two Rochester burglaries
- Court docs: 3 suspected in Austin burglary; thousands of dollars' worth of items recovered
- Several thousand dollars worth of equipment stolen in Olmsted County burglary
- Residential burglary being investigated in Olmsted County
- Burglary investigation underway in Olmsted Co.
- Suspect sought in Olmsted County burglary
Scroll for more content...