Around 1,200 people got vaccinated at Minnesota State Fair

Around 1,200 fairgoers received the COVID-19 vaccination at the Minnesota State Fair.

Gov. Tim Walz said Tuesday that 1,199 people received the shot at the Community Vaccine Clinic and were eligible for the $100 gift card.

“More than 1,000 Fairgoers have rolled up their sleeves and walked away with both $100 in hand and a new layer of protection against this deadly virus,” said Governor Walz. “Don’t miss this opportunity. If you’re already going to be at the State Fair, get your shot and get your cash.”

“I’m grateful so many Fairgoers are taking this opportunity to get protected against COVID-19,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “More than 1,000 more Minnesotans are now vaccinated thanks to this Community Vaccine Clinic. Let’s keep it going Fairgoers — and get your $100!”