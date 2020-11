ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Rochester home suffered $100,000 in damage following a fire Sunday night.

Fire crews responded to 1105 8th Ave. NE after a report of a kitchen being on fire. Police officers who arrived on the scene reported hearing crackling and saw the fire within the house.

There were no occupants that were injured during the fire.

The fire resulted in smoke damage throughout the house and extensive damage to the kitchen and dining room.

The fire was reported just after 10 p.m.