Around 10,000 gallons of manure spilled into Kossuth Co. creek

KOSSUTH COUNTY, Iowa - Around 10,000 gallons of manure spilled into a Kossuth County creek.

The Iowa DNR said it happened in Lotts Creek, about two miles northeast the small town of West Bend.

"Precision Pumping, a commercial manure application company, was land applying manure through an umbilical rig when a hose came off the pump. The hose flopped into the creek and an estimated 10,000 gallons of manure spilled into the creek before the applicator could shut down the pump," the DNR said.

The DNR said a large number of dead and dying fish were found in the creek.

Lotts Creek flows into the East Fork of the Des Moines River about 10 miles downstream of the spill.

"While not insignificant, the spill is not expected to impact downstream water supplies," the DNR said.