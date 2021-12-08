2 arrested after around 100 pounds of meth located following traffic stop in I-35 in Cerro Gordo County

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa. - Two men are facing charges following one of the larger meth busts in Cerro Gordo County where more than 100 pounds of the drug was located.

The Iowa State Patrol stopped a vehicle for a level 3 commercial motor vehicle inspection Tuesday due to an oversized load.

A trooper then contacted a police K-9 to do an exterior sniff of the vehicle.

During the search, several agents arrived on the scene near the 188 mile marker of I-35 before the semi was taken to the DOT shed in Mason City where the load was unloaded.

Inside the middle Jacuzzi were four duffel bags. Inside those, around 100 pounds of meth were located.

Juan Garcia, 51, of Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, and Jamie Hurtado, 33, of Waukegan, Illinois, were both arrested and are facing multiple felony drug charges.