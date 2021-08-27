Army veteran reacts to the Afghanistan events: 'There's a lot of consternation with regards to how veterans are feeling'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - According to the United States, this morning's suicide bombing at the Kabul airport has resulted in at least 60 Afghan and 12 U.S. troop deaths.

The effects of the ongoing devastation are felt near and far.

The U.S. has said that around 1,500 Americans may be awaiting evacuation from Afghanistan following the suicide bombings adjacent to the Kabul airport as President Biden's deadline to withdraw troops approaches.

I spoke with my father today - a personal hero and 27-year Army veteran - on how he was reeling in these devasting events.

"We've always had an ethos that we would never leave a soldier or buddy behind," said Richard Dederer. "It's in every ethos, it's ingrained in the core character of what we do on a day-to-day basis. And what we're seeing now in Afghanistan, sadly, is that we're not only leaving potentially American citizens and soldiers and sailors and Marines and Airmen to their own devices - but we're leaving our Afghan friends that have fought and died next to us for the last 20 years."

He said he felt helpless on a global scale no longer being in uniform. But, he would do anything he could to help his fellow servicemen.

"I realized that not being in uniform anymore, that I didn't have any global impact - that I could help," said Dederer. "Primarily because I wasn't in uniform. And that really got to me, and I started thinking about it. The point of military service - is service. So I figured if I can't help globally or domestically - I can help locally."

Dederer said he continues to sort out these feelings the best way he knows how - by serving.

"There's a lot of consternation with regards to how veterans are feeling," said Dederer. "I have those feelings. Is what we did worth it and was it all just given away? I have my own feelings about that. The way that I am choosing to deal with it, is to continue to serve and serve in my community. I served in the military honorably, and it doesn't mean that the service to being a good citizen ends."