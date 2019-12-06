Clear

Army team will lead probe into Minnesota helicopter crash

Army investigators will lead the probe into the crash of a Minnesota National Guard helicopter that killed all three soldiers aboard.

Posted: Dec 6, 2019 1:04 PM
Updated: Dec 6, 2019 1:13 PM
Posted By: By The Associated Press

ST. CLOUD, Minn. - Army investigators will lead the probe into the crash of a Minnesota National Guard helicopter that killed all three soldiers aboard.

A five-member team from Fort Rucker, Alabama, was expected to arrive Friday to begin the work of determining why the Black Hawk crashed Thursday during a routine maintenance test flight, about 15 miles southwest of St. Cloud in central Minnesota.

The Minnesota National Guard says the names of the three crew members will be released Saturday.

Governor Tim Walz ordered flags flown at half-staff from 2:05 p.m. Friday through 2:05 p.m. Monday, coinciding with the time that the Guard lost contact with the crew.

“On Thursday, December 5, 2019, three Minnesota National Guard soldiers were tragically killed in a helicopter crash in Central Minnesota,” reads the proclamation from Walz. “These fine soldiers served with distinction and put others before themselves. The people of Minnesota honor these soldiers for their dedicated service, pray for their loved ones, and recognize their ultimate sacrifice to our state and country.”

