ROCHESTER, Minn. - As the world continues to protest over a week after the death of George Floyd, people in Rochester will come together Wednesday to rally peacefully in his honor.

"Armed with Unity: One Nation Indivisible" is the goal of the rally. The organizer, Andrea Kiessling, said she wants Rochester citizens to peacefully gather and have an open conversation about what's happening in the world surrounding racial inequity. She explained this is a chance to actually work together, sharing ideas and solve problems in a respectful and open minded manner. Kiessling said she hopes anyone who attends will feel compelled to leave the rally and make a difference. "Whether that's just have a conversation with a friend or do something that might feel a little bit uncomfortable, but as long the intention is good," said Kiessling. "We want to keep our nation moving toward change so that this is not something that's reoccurring, that we can actually remove this from our culture."

Kiessling said many people, herself included, are afraid of saying the wrong thing. But she wants this gathering to be about sharing ideas of how they can move towards a solution. She said the only way they can do that is by coming together. "This is just a statement of unity. Let's see and let's exemplify to the community and to the nation what happens when people come together as one nation indivisible," Kiessling said. "I believe if we do that, we can effect bigger, faster, longer lasting change if we are committed to working together."

The rally is at the Olmsted County Government Center on Wednesday, starting at 12 p.m. Everyone is welcome as it will be a peaceful gathering. Rochester Mayor Kim Norton has told KIMT News 3 that she asks protesters who attend rallies, to wear a mask and practice social distancing.