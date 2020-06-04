ROCHESTER, Minn. - Peaceful protests continued in Rochester on Wednesday.

A handful of people showed up at the Olmsted County Government Center to share of ideas of how to make a difference. A gathering called, "Armed with Unity: One Nation Indivisible" brought in protesters to have a discussion about what they can do as a community. The organizer, Andrea Kiessling explained she wants to be part of the solution surrounding racial inequality. She said whether hundreds of people show up or just a few, it's a step in the right direction. "We have to do something. So all of us that are thinking about something, no matter how small a scale it is, at least do something. At least start a conversation," Kiessling said. "No matter how small it is, it's something and it's moving us in the right direction."

Joyce Johnson said she participated because it'll have a long lasting impact. She hopes this carries on and people don't forget about it. "It really warmed my heart and hopefully it's opening up for my grandsons and my sons and even their children to come," Johnson said.

Minnesota's Health Commissioner urged all protesters to get tested for COVID-19, to better control and prevent further spread.