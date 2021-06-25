Armed robbery spree in Mower County sends at least two to prison

AUSTIN, Minn. – Four men accused of an armed robbery spree around Mower County have pleaded guilty.

Toby James Gogolewski, 19 of Lyle, has pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree aggravated robbery and aiding and abetting first-degree aggravated robbery. Nathaniel Gerome Davenport, 19 of Austin, has entered a guilty plea to first-degree aggravated robbery and aiding and abetting first-degree aggravated robbery. Ladevin Martaz Hardin, 20 of Austin, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree aggravated robbery. Patrick Harris Alston, 19 of Austin, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting first-degree aggravated robbery.



Authorities say Gogolewski used a six-inch-long knife to rob the Apollo III gas station on W. Oakland Avenue in Austin on December 6, 2020. Gogolewski, Alston, and Hardin were then accused of using a knife to rob the Dollar General store in Austin on December 8, 2020. Gogolewski, Hardin, and Davenport allegedly used a knife to rob Corky’s Corner convenience store in Adams on December 9, 2020. The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says Gogolewski and Davenport were finally arrested on December 11, 2020, after robbing the Freeborn County Co-Op convenience store in Lyle at knifepoint.

Alston and Hardin were arrested shortly after that.

Gogolewski has been sentenced to a total of six years and three months in state prison, with credit for 194 days already served. He must also pay $4,647.87 in restitution.

Alston has been ordered to spend three years and six months behind bars, with credit for 160 days already served.

Hardin and Davenport are scheduled to be sentenced on September 9 in Mower County District Court.