Armed person shot and killed by Minnesota police officer

OLIVIA, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer in southern Minnesota shot and killed a person after an early-morning altercation.

Officials in the town of Olivia say the shooting occurred after an armed person confronted an off-duty officer in an alley about 2:20 a.m. Sunday. The person was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Officials say the officer has been placed on administrative leave.

No further information was immediately available. Olivia is located about 100 miles west of the Twin Cities.