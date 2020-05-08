Armed man arrested outside Osage convenience store

OSAGE, Iowa – A Mitchell County man is facing charges after law enforcement says he was waving a rifle around in a convenience store parking lot.

Joseph James Masters, 24 of Osage, is accused of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and public intoxication. He was arrested around 9:30 pm on April 30 at the Kwik Star in Osage.

The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was called to the scene and arrived to find Masters carrying a long rifle near the main entrance of the store. The deputy says he ordered Masters to drop the weapon and Masters leveled it in the deputy’s direction before throwing it down.

According to court documents, Masters said he was intending to shoot a man who had kidnapped Masters’ cousin and was committing sex acts with her in Masters’ apartment. The Sheriff’s Office says those allegations turned out to be false.

The arresting deputy says Masters appeared under the influence and admitted to smoking about a gram of methamphetamine earlier in the evening. Masters reported said he was seeing armed men in the parking lot who were not really there.

Court documents state the rifle Masters dropped was a .22 caliber weapon with a shell in the chamber.