Arkansas man pleads not guilty to Iowa crowbar murder

ELDORA, Iowa - An Arkansas man accused of beating an Iowa man to death is pleading not guilty.

Osborn Eugene Gavel, 22 of Mountain Home, AR, is charged with first-degree murder for the death of Steven Reece, 74 of Union.

The Hardin County Sheriff's Office says Gavel and others had stayed with Reece the evening of October 12 at his home in the 300 block of Commercial Street and Reece's body was found the next morning. Investigators say Gavel took a crowbar from the garage and struck Reece four times in the head. Deputies responded to a 911 call around 5:33 am about an unresponsive male and say they found Reece's body in the bedroom.

The start of Gavel's trial is tentatively set for February 15, 2022.