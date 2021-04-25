Arizona man pleads not guilty to dealing meth in Dodge County

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – An Arizona man accused of dealing methamphetamine in Dodge County is pleading not guilty.

Dusty Richard Bretches, 50 of Ajo, AZ, is charged with first-degree drug sales, taking a controlled substance across state lines, possession of a pistol in a public place without a permit, and a fifth-degree controlled substance crime.

Bretches was arrested after a traffic stop in Kasson on January 17. Authorities say he was pulled over for failing to signal and for having his license plate covered with snow. The arrested officer says there was an open can of beer in a cup holder and an open case of beer on the floor of Bretches’ vehicle.

Court documents state Bretches’ refused to allow a search of his vehicle and a K9 officer was brought and the police dog indicated the presence of drugs inside. Authorities say a search of Bretches’ vehicle found 16.12 grams of methamphetamine, $110,480 in cash, an automatic money counting machine, a loaded handgun, and drug paraphernalia.

Bretches’ trial is scheduled for May 10 in Dodge County District Court. He remains in the Steele County Jail on $500,000 bond.