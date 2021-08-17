Arizona man pleads guilty to dealing meth in Dodge County

MANTORIVLLE, Minn. – An Arizona man is pleading guilty to dealing methamphetamine in Dodge County.

Dusty Richard Bretches, 51 of Ajo, AZ, entered a guilty plea Tuesday to first-degree drug sales. His sentencing is set for September 22.

Authorities say Bretches was pulled over in Kasson on January 17 and an open can and case of beer in his vehicle led to a search. Court documents state that 16.12 grams of meth, $110,480 in cash, an automatic money-counting machine, a loaded handgun, and drug paraphernalia were found.

Bretches remains in the Steele County Jail on $500,000 bond.