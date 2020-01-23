Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Argument on Minneapolis-area light rail train turns deadly

Metro Transit spokesman Howie Padilla says one of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed the other.

Posted: Jan 23, 2020 9:50 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

Authorities say a man riding on a light rail train in a Minneapolis suburb fatally stabbed a fellow passenger following an argument.

A Metro Transit official says the argument between two men turned into a physical fight after the northbound Blue Line train left the Mall of America station in Bloomington about 1 a.m. Thursday.

Metro Transit spokesman Howie Padilla says one of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed the other. Police arrested the assailant when the train stopped at another station.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died. Padilla says security cameras and witnesses on the train are helping investigators piece together what happened.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Light snow and steady temps
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Byron high school grant

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Another smattering of snow before the weekend

Image

SAW: Taylor DeFrang from Dover-Eyota

Image

Twins Winter Caravan stops in Rochester

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/22

Image

One-on-one with Joe Biden

Image

Biden talks foreign policy

Image

The future of Rochester Public Library

Image

Ramp 6: What's next?

Community Events