Argument on Minneapolis-area light rail train turns deadly

Authorities say a man riding on a light rail train in a Minneapolis suburb fatally stabbed a fellow passenger following an argument.

A Metro Transit official says the argument between two men turned into a physical fight after the northbound Blue Line train left the Mall of America station in Bloomington about 1 a.m. Thursday.

Metro Transit spokesman Howie Padilla says one of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed the other. Police arrested the assailant when the train stopped at another station.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died. Padilla says security cameras and witnesses on the train are helping investigators piece together what happened.