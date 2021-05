ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police are trying to figure out who fired a gun at a party early Saturday morning.

Police responded at 12:42 a.m. to the 2300 block of 15th Ave. NW when a caller reported shots fired.

People at the location were not cooperative, and police said there was a party and groups of people were arguing prior to the shooting.

No injuries or property damage were reported. A shell casing was found in the driveway.