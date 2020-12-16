Arena staying afloat financially despite challenging year

MASON CITY, Iowa - It has been just over a year since the new multi-purpose arena ribbon cutting at Southbridge Mall. In the months since that celebratory event, an insidious pandemic has all but put the brakes on what was expected to be a strong debut. This raises the question: what is the financial fallout for the new venue and the city?

This year, the arena, fortunately, has been able to be open to limited public attendance for events like North Iowa Bulls hockey games, and Mohawk youth hockey is resuming their season on home ice. However, revenue for the arena has been off by 70% off this year, largely attributed to the pandemic and the subsequent cancellation or rescheduling of events. To make up for the loss of cash flow, the city is utilizing their cash reserves, which has about $5 million.

Mayor Bill Schickel says conservative budgeting has allowed the city to get through this uncertain time.

"It's not nearly what a lot of the businesses and organizations and individuals in town are experiencing, but we are in a good position to cover it."

He feels that the arena will come back stronger than ever in 2021.

"It's been a tough time, but it's been a tough time for everybody. I'm surprised that our cash flow problems have not been worse. Once we get out of this, we're going to come back stronger and better than ever."

Schickel adds that there's already some interest in booking events at the arena for next year.