Areas with low vaccination rate have health experts concerned

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's been nearly a week since the U.S. did not reach President Biden's goal of getting 70% of the population partially vaccinated against COVID-19 and some medical experts aren't sure we ever will.

At least 20 states have partially vaccinated 70% of their population, including Minnesota. But hesitancy remains a strong deterrent to people wanting to get the shot. A recent survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation shows 20% of adults who have not been vaccinated say it's because they believe it's too new.

Freeborn County Public Health Director, Sue Yost, said even though Minnesota has reached herd immunity, health officials are continuing to educate the Minnesotans who are still on the fence about getting the shot. "Some people are just watching what other people are doing and how people are reacting and waiting to see how things go and how effective it actually ends up being," she explained. "I think eventually we may get close to that 70%, but we may never reach it."

Even though it's few and far between, some people have had a bad or abnormal reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine. Yost said unfortunately, that's enough to keep people away from getting it. "You never know if you're going to be that person to react to it. So, it's better to get the vaccine than not," she explained. "For instance, when they had the issue with the blood clots with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. They determined that the risk was so low that you're definitely a lot better off getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine."

Yost said when the emergency use authorization for the vaccines changes to full approval, she's fairly certain more people will get the shot.