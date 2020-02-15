Area wrestlers qualify for IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS - On Saturday, 41 area wrestlers secured their spot in the 2020 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament. The top-two finishers in each weight class from each district qualify for the state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. The brackets are set to be released on Feb. 16. State qualifiers are listed below.

CLASS 3A

113 – Jace Rhodes (Mason City)

126 – Cullan Schriever (Mason City)

145 – Colby Schriever (Mason City)

CLASS 2A

106 – Nathaniel Bigalk (Crestwood)

113 – Kellen Moore (Forest City), Carter Fousek (Crestwood)

120 – Nick Fox (Osage), Brock Moore (Forest City)

126 – Joe Sullivan (Osage), Sam Nelson (Clear Lake)

132 – Averee Abben (Osage), Chase Thomas (Crestwood)

138 – Ryan Adams (Osage)

152 – Kristian Gunderson (Forest City)

160 – Zach Williams (Osage), Jared Shaw (GHV)

170 – Spencer Mooberry (Osage)

182 – Reese Moore (Forest City), Caden Collins (Charles City)

195 – Jack Sindlinger (Charles City)

220 – Treyton Burnikel (Crestwood), Tino Tamayo (Charles City)

285 – Austin Kelso (Forest City), Wyatt Scheidel (Crestwood), Chase Crooks (Charles City)

CLASS 1A

106 – Garret Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield), Kale Petersen (West Fork)

113 – Clayton McDonough (Central Springs)

120 – Bryce McDonough (Central Springs)

126 – Trey Nelson (Nashua-Plainfield)

132 – Kyler Hackman (Nashua-Plainfield)

138 – Dalton Thorson (Lake Mills), McKade Munn (Nashua-Plainfield)

145 – Lawson Losee (Riceville)

152 – Casey Hanson (Lake Mills), Bryer Subject (West Hancock)

160 – Elijah Wagner (Lake Mills)

170 – Matthew Francis (West Hancock)

182 – Cole Kelly (West Hancock), Evan Kalainoff (Nashua-Plainfield)

195 – Tate Hagen (West Hancock)

220 – Gideon Rollene (Northwood-Kensett), Tanner Hagen (West Hancock)

285 – Chandler Redenius (West Hancock)