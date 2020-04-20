Area schools aim to prevent an achievment gap in education

KIMT NEWS 3 – During this pandemic, children have been forced to switch to distance learning. Youngsters without internet or self-discipline risk falling behind.

Rochester and Albert Lea schools both tell KIMt that teachers are taking attendance to make sure that students are still logging in to class. However, the biggest challenge has just been getting technology into the hands of every student.

“One of the things we had to work on as a district was making sure that everyone had high-speed internet,” said Mark Grossklaus, Albert Lea High School Principal.

With schools closed, educators have turned to distance learning requiring both internet and bandwidth. Grossklaus says his district moved quickly to meet those needs.

“K-5 students did have one-on-one devices – they had carts in the buildings and had them at school so our district deployed every kid K-12 now has a device in their home. Plus, if they didn’t have high-speed internet, now they’ve got hotspots.”

Grossklaus concedes there are some students with a history of attendance issues who aren’t consistently logging in to do their work. Albert Lea educators believe flexibility is key in this environment.

“We’re not keeping them confined to a certain time. We keep kind of a wide-open window because we know some of our students aren’t unless they’re getting on the bus and forced to come to school, they wouldn’t normally get up at nine o’clock or eight o’clock in the morning. So, we understand they might work at night a little more.”

Being fully supportive of students requires the district to also be supportive of parents.

“Today, we’re actually doing virtual conferences with parents and so staff is reaching out via a phone call, email, text, a Google meet to connect with our parents, especially the ones who might have students who are struggling with distance learning.”

As far as the students getting behind, Grossklaus says he’s not concerned because teachers are only focused on the essential state standards. Students will likely need a refresher once school resumes. He expects more information from Governor Tim Walz next week on when and if students can return to school.