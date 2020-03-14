Clear
Area school leaders monitoring COVID-19

With colleges and universities calling off on-campus classes and moving to online instruction, K-12 school leaders are looking at ways to keep the school year on track while keeping everyone safe

Posted: Mar 14, 2020 3:26 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

FOREST CITY, Iowa - Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Minnesota and Iowa's public universities are suspending in-person classes and moving instruction online, in the hope of slowing down the spread of the virus.

In addition, many school districts across the country are ordering the immediate closing of all public and private schools for a period of time. However, some districts, including Forest City, are planning to continue classes as scheduled for the time being.

Superintendent Darwin Lehmann has been monitoring developments with the coronavirus.

"The safety of our students, and our staff and our community are of high importance. Decisions will be made and based on that."

One major change so far is the cancellation of sporting events, and field trips might be next.

"We think the indoor track season is pretty much done. We're supposed to compete at Iowa State, you saw that cancelled. We've got a couple more that we're waiting to hear, but we assume that model is in play."

He's also in constant contact with the Winnebago County Department of Public Health and the Winnebago-Hancock Emergency Management Agency.

"Right now, the guidance from them is stay in school. They don't have any concerns with mass gatherings, and those things at this point in time. As soon as things change, they have our contact information...they will call us any time of the day or night to let us know that changes are in play and you need to make changes appropriate for your school."

Lehmann is also having an open dialogue with other superintendents about what they're going through, and what options they're considering using to keep the school year on track. 

"The biggest challenge is is there going to be any flexibility with the 180 days or the 1,080 hours as we determine what our next steps would be. With us having some work in the E-learning concept, is that something we can use if we would have to shut down school for any length of time? Is that an educational model to continue educational delivery to our students during that time?"

However, as the district has already utilized the allotted 3 E-learning days this year due to snow days, it has not yet been announced if such a move to E-learning would count towards days in session, and not require an extension of the school year deep into the summer.

"We're waiting for some guidance. We look forward to that coming out of Des Moines, either from the Department of Education, or our legislators or our Governor. I think that would put schools in a much different spot to plan."

If any student or parent has a question during this time, Lehmann invites anyone to contact either a school principal or the adminstrator's office.

"We always encourage any parents that have any concerns about that, you're always welcome to keep your child home and we'll work with you along that line as best as we can to provide an educational setting.

"I know this is all new for everybody and it's challenging. I think we're going to learn a lot from this process and hopefully we never have to deal with something like this again."

In Iowa, Des Moines Public Schools made the decision to close schools for an extra two days that are being tacked on to Spring Break, and will not require the extension of the school year, with classes expected to resume March 30th. In addition, 23 school districts, all in Central Iowa, will remain open.

Community Events