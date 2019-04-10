Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory - Winter Weather Advisory - Flood Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Area rivers expected to rise

Area rivers expected to rise

Posted: Apr. 10, 2019 8:29 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

KIMT NEWS 3- Snow melt and rain is expected to raise river levels throughout the viewing area. Turtle creak in Austin, the Cedar River in Lansing and the Winnebago River in Mason City will all hit the 'action' flood stage but are not expected to leave their banks.

But for those who live along the Winnebago River it no longer has to flood for them to start worrying.

"Ever since 2008 we have a lot of fear," said Don Fix of Mason City.

Fix lives on Birch Avenue right along the Winnebago. He said during the historic 2008 floods the water nearly breached his home.

"We ended up sandbagging to protect our home," he said. "Come to find out we didn't need to but we did just for extra precaution."


After that fateful day, Fix said they and many others living along the Winnebago stay prepared for anything.

"We keep everything of value out of the flood zone," he said. It could pretty much flood all at once and all we would have to worry about is our house."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 20°
Tracking our continuing winter storm.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

School Referendum Fails: What's Next?

Image

Cracking Down on Sex Trafficking

Image

Byron To Get Fareway Grocery

Image

Flu restrictions are put in place at a Mason City hospital

Image

Tracking Redeveloping Precipitation and Very Strong Winds

Image

Local businesses show up to talk to college students

Image

Accident sparks discussion about mental health

Image

"Arrive Rochester" program

Image

April snow causes crashes

Image

I-35 traffic backed up due to numerous crashes

Community Events