Area rivers expected to rise

KIMT NEWS 3- Snow melt and rain is expected to raise river levels throughout the viewing area. Turtle creak in Austin, the Cedar River in Lansing and the Winnebago River in Mason City will all hit the 'action' flood stage but are not expected to leave their banks.

But for those who live along the Winnebago River it no longer has to flood for them to start worrying.

"Ever since 2008 we have a lot of fear," said Don Fix of Mason City.

Fix lives on Birch Avenue right along the Winnebago. He said during the historic 2008 floods the water nearly breached his home.

"We ended up sandbagging to protect our home," he said. "Come to find out we didn't need to but we did just for extra precaution."



After that fateful day, Fix said they and many others living along the Winnebago stay prepared for anything.

"We keep everything of value out of the flood zone," he said. It could pretty much flood all at once and all we would have to worry about is our house."