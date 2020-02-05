Area residents react to impeachment acquittal

MASON CITY, Iowa – The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is over. The Senate voted not to convict the President.

Rayce Hardy, an economics instructor for Riverland Community College and political observer says this will be boost for the President.

"What a week he's had. The debacle down in iowa for the democrats, his speech last night and the state of the union and todays' acquittal, he's had quite a week,” said Hardy.

While critics of house leadership believe the impeachment was entirely politically motivated, Hardy points out that in similarly partisan times neither of President Trump's immediate predecessors faced impeachment.

"It was 21 years since Clinton. We had eight years of Bush, no impeachment. The Democrats didn't like Bush. Eight years of Obama. No impeachment and the Republicans didn't like Obama,” said Hardy.

Hardy says the impeachment went forward against trump, not because of politics, but because there was suspicion of wrongdoing.

"A huge number of people believed what president trump did was breaking the law,” he said.

While many have grown weary of impeachment, Mason City resident Merle Brockshus thinks senate leadership should have allowed witness testimony.

"I’m glad it's over but I do feel that they should have allowed evidence and further testimony because that would be a fair trial," said Brockshus.