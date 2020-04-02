Area organizations are learning more about available resources to best serve the community

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Cradle 2 Career is an organization focused on helping young people in Rochester and help make an overall healthy community. It will be joined by National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, and Family Service Rochester to provide more information about the resources available to the community.

Executive director of Cradle 2 Career, Julie Brock, said the online video conference call, Zoom, will be a safe space for people to learn what's out there for them. She explained this is an opportunity for the non-profits to examine how they can provide the right care for one another. "We want to make sure that whatever the person on the other side encounters, they feel they have the resources they need in order to be a resource and a trusted voice of reason with whomever it is they're connecting with on the other side of the phone," explained Brock.

As those individuals the non-profits are making calls to clients, some are realizing they need more resources than what they can offer to them. So this webinar will hopefully bring the right, trusted resources for exactly what you may need. Although, Brock said these are issues that will be in the community long after the pandemic is over. "What we're building now, this is a better way of serving our full community and it took a pandemic to find that out," said Brock. "It's our responsibility now as a community to take these systems we're building that are good for all and maintain them and keep them in place."

The webinar starts at 11:30 a.m. and will last for an hour. If you would like to register for the zoom call, you can visit Cradle 2 Career's Facebook.