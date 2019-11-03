Area non-profit launches major pledge donation campaign

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The local non-profit, The Landing MN, is launching a massive fundraising effort to build a day center for the homeless population in Rochester.

It's called 1/5000. The organization is hoping to get 5,000 pledge to donate $100 to the cause. Once 5,000 pledges are received, those pledges turn into $500,000 in donations.

Alex Hurlebaus is the Director of Social Services for The Landing MN and said the day center would not only be a place where people could stay warm, but where they could also work towards a better future.

"People come in and some people just need a place to sit, and breathe, and not feel bothered, not feel like they're in the way, not feel stressed. Some people need that," he said. "Other people are looking to get plugged into services, hooked up with workers for specific things and that's where our idea of a day center is a place that can accommodate all of that."

Olmsted County and the City of Rochester are also working on building a warming center for the homeless population in town. Hurlebaus said he's thrilled the community came together to do this, but notes it will only be open for seasonally during evening hours.

He aid this day center could work alongside the warming center. The vision is to have the day center open all year long.

"Some of these people don't have a place to be during those hours and that's something where a day center could be so critical. It's a safe environment for those people and ideally it's getting them hooked up with what they need to find that success in their life," Hurlebaus said.

The Landing MN hopes to reach 5,000 pledges by the end of November 2019 and have a day center up and running as soon as possible.

To learn more about making a pledge, click here.