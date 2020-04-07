Clear
Area high schools light up fields to honor students

More than 200 high schools across Minnesota turned on their lights.

Posted: Apr 7, 2020 7:41 AM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

KASSON, Minnesota - It isn't football season, but yet the lights are on. All across Minnesota Monday night, high schools turned on the lights to their athletic fields, to honor their students.

The Be the Light campaign started on Twitter, with more than 200 schools participating. The lights were turned on at 8 P.M. and were on for 20 minutes and 20 seconds, to honor the class of 2020.  

Kasson-Mantorville Athletic Director Broc Threinen said this was a great way to provide hope for the kids. 

"They want to be here, not only in school but competing in some of the things they've put so much time into and so as little as a thing as we can do," Threinen said. "Whatever we can do for them."

