Area gun violence crimes remain steady

MASON CITY, Iowa - Despite a drop of most crimes across the nation over the past month across the country due to more people staying home, some police departments are being faced with a spike in violent crimes.

Police in Portland, Oregon saw a 27% increase in domestic violence arrests between March 12-23, with cities ranging from Pittsburgh to Omaha reporting increases in domestic violence related calls. In addition, 22 people were shot over Easter weekend in Chicago, with Portland reporting 24 shootings between March 25-April 9.

With these findings, is it a pattern in North Iowa and Southern Minnesota as well?

Crime Prevention Specialist Darrel Hildebrant with the Rochester Police Department is finding cases involving firearms remaining relatively steady. Rather, there's a been a bump in other crimes.

"When I do my daily crime alerts, it's staying pretty steady really. Thefts have plummeted because of shoplifting and that, but an uptick in car break-ins and garage break-ins, I've seen more of that."

"I'm seeing mostly community service and assisting, that's what I call the officer friendly calls, where we help people with problems. I'm seeing a lot more of that than anything else."

Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley says that gun-related incidents are about typical for this time of year.

"I don't think it's increased. I think it's probably what it is every spring, when it gets warm. We don't have anything that would say it's related to COVID-19."