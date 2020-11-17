Area football teams forced to sit out section tournaments, more changes likely to come this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Fewer teams will be taking the field for the football section tournament this fall. Caledonia owns the nation’s longest active win streak at 71 games. The Warriors played just three games in 2020 before their season was ultimately canceled last week.

The Lourdes Eagles were off to a 4-1 start on the season and had high hopes for what was to come in the section tournament. Its season was called off last week as well. For Lourdes head coach Mike Kesler, Tuesday was bittersweet watching games from home instead of competing on the sidelines.

“It’s tough, it’s a beautiful night for football not to be out there, especially with our seniors this last night is tough,” Kesler said. “I’m grateful for the games that we did get. It has affected a lot of schools and programs during the season, it just happened to hit us come playoff time.”

Following a 3-6 campaign in 2019, the Eagles’ only loss this season was an early-season defeat by Cannon Falls. The coach applauds his players for their hard work and dedication.

“I was really with how our kids played this year. It’s going to give us so momentum going into next year with a lot of kids coming back. I’m just so proud of our seniors for kind of turning things around this year and really getting our program back to where it needs to be.”

No matter how proud Coach Kesler is of his team or how successful they were this season, it doesn’t make grieving the season's end any easier.

“Obviously, we can’t be with them but I called every senior and let them know that I’m here for them, thinking of them and my heart aches for them. It’s tough, a lot of kids put a lot of time into this since they’ve been very young. To have it cut short is difficult but it’s adversity - it’s a life lesson,” Kesler said.

Coach Kesler said that even if he had the opportunity to erase the 2020 season and start over again, he wouldn’t.

“If we wiped it away then our kids wouldn’t have had an opportunity to play. To see the excitement that they had when we told them that they could play, the way they practiced, to have the opportunity to go down to Stewartville and have a huge win like that – those are memories that are going to last forever.

Gov. Tim Walz is expected to announce more COVID-19 restrictions at 6 p.m. on Wednesday which includes the pause of high school sporting events. With the colder and darker winter months upon us, Coach Kesler is concerned for the mental health of student-athletes since there aren’t as many outlets to fill free time like there were in the warmer spring months.

“This is difficult and it’s probably most difficult on our youth. They need to know that the coaches are here for them,” he said. “If they have concerns, issues, or something they just need to air out – please reach out to us because that’s why we’re here. It’s a concern that I don’t think is talked about enough, to be honest with you.”

