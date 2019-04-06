Clear
Area firefighters train at Minnesota State Fire/EMS/Rescue School

Firefighters expand their knowledge and keep their skills sharp.

Posted: Apr. 6, 2019 9:55 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Saturday and Sunday, 300 area firefighters are participating in the Minnesota State Fire/EMS/Rescue School. It's coordinated and sponnsored by Riverland Community College and in cooperation with Rochester Community and Technical College and Rochester Convention and Visitor's Bureau.

Firefighters took part in a variety of courses and trainings at the Heintz Center and Regional Public Safety Training Tower.

Kasson Fire Department Training Officer Curtis Alexander participated in a search and rescue training. "It's important to train constantly because we're volunteers, we don't do this on a daily basis so training is really where we get most of our action in but hopefully someday when someone needs us, we can use that training and it will be flawless," he says.

