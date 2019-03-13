Clear
Area farmers are looking for spring weather

Rain and melting snow could cause some real headaches for area farmers.

Posted: Mar. 13, 2019 7:14 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Flooding concerns has Olmsted County under an official flood watch from the National Weather Service.
Also watching the forecast? Farmers.

“I'm just praying for some warmer weather,” Eric Walker, a corn farmer in North Rochester, said.

He said if flooding does happen, all he can do is wait for the water to go away, which could delay planting season.

He’s also waiting for the ground to thaw out, and melting snow isn’t helping. This can have a financial toll.

Walker said he spends about $550 per acre in his 1500-acre farm. With some unsure weather this week, he has over $800,000 on the line.
“It gets very expensive and trying to move things around and make everything...it's huge,” he said. “A lot of stress, a lot of stress.”

If planting season is delayed long enough, Walker may have to switch from corn to a completely different crop to still make some profit.

“We could switch into soybeans, or there's other things we could switch into,” he said. “But corns king. I'm a corn grower. I like taking corn to the ethanol plant. I’m hoping I don't have to, but if I have to plant soybeans it's an option.”

