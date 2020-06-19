Area dancers eager to sashay back into class

ROCHESTER, Minn. - While youth sports are eager to get back out onto the field, area dancers are excited to get back to the studio.

“It’s been pretty crazy because a lot of major institutions – pinnacles of the dance world have gone under. Businesses that have been around for decades,” Daniel Blake said.

Blake is the owner and co-director of Ballet Blake in Rochester, one of the dance businesses across the world that has been fortunate enough to stay up and running through the pandemic thanks to virtual instruction.

“One of the things that we were really keen to do is that we only charged our dancers’ families 50-percent of the normal tuition. Not knowing how long this thing was going to go on, we did not want to deplete families early and mess with their finances.”

During a typical summer, Ballet Blake would be able to hold class sizes of 20-30 students. Now classes will be spread out with important guidelines to follow.

“People are coming in and they keep their distance, we sanitize the bars and clean up everything, and we’ve got masks,” Blake said.

Social distancing is also being enforced with each dancer being assigned to a designated set of bars. There will also only be one in-person class at a time meaning lots of extra hours for staff members.

Barring any further restrictions because of COVID-19, the goal is to have an outdoor performance on Aug. 2.

“This might be the only performance opportunity that our dancers or any kind of dancer would be able to have,” Blake said. “Especially when you consider the weather in the northlands here, we need to make sure that we can do it before we get into unreasonable temperatures. I’d say unreasonable for dancing outside in leotards.”

At this point, Blake is keeping all other details about the performance under wraps.