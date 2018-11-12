Area school brings STEM to preschoolers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Many schools K-12 focus on bringing STEM subjects to students. Epic Endeavors Academy in Rochester aims to bring these subjects to preschoolers.

Trista Stamness is the director and owner of the school and said kids are more interested in these topics when introduced to them at an earlier age. She also said learning these topics help young learners become better, more creative problem solvers.

"Young kids can do so much more than we always give them the opportunity to give and show. And so that's what we're about and we're hoping to foster that in our region and nationally," Stamness said.

Now open for two years, the focus on STEM has many teachers interested in working at the academy.

"Just the excitement that they bring with the science on top of getting young learners is really just contagious," Stamness said.

Epic Endeavors Academy held an open house on Sunday for its fall enrollment.