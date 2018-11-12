Clear

Area school brings STEM to preschoolers

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and math.

Posted: Nov. 11, 2018 11:28 PM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Many schools K-12 focus on bringing STEM subjects to students. Epic Endeavors Academy in Rochester aims to bring these subjects to preschoolers. 

Trista Stamness is the director and owner of the school and said kids are more interested in these topics when introduced to them at an earlier age. She also said learning these topics help young learners become better, more creative problem solvers. 

"Young kids can do so much more than we always give them the opportunity to give and show. And so that's what we're about and we're hoping to foster that in our region and nationally," Stamness said. 

Now open for two years, the focus on STEM has many teachers interested in working at the academy. 

"Just the excitement that they bring with the science on top of getting young learners is really just contagious," Stamness said. 

Epic Endeavors Academy held an open house on Sunday for its fall enrollment. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 8°
Albert Lea
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 6°
Austin
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 7°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 11°
Rochester
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 4°
Clouds and flurries continue for today with sunshine returning tomorrow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fire destroys home in rural Rochester

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Sunday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Bringing STEM to preschoolers

Image

Celebrating Veterans Day

Image

Conceal and carry class for veterans

Image

Autism Symposium

Image

Rochester Grizzlies and North Iowa Bulls Highlights from Saturday

Image

Logan Luft's heartbeat lives on

Image

Saturday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Community Events