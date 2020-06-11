Area bowling alleys back in business

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - Among the businesses reopening on Wednesday as part of the Governor’s latest executive order were bowling alleys.

Strikers Corner is among the many lanes across the North Star State that reopened at 25-percent capacity.

The alley’s bowling manager says disinfecting was a common routine prior to the pandemic, but now more so than ever.

“There are some extra measures,” Brandon Verbout-Kveene said. “We will be aski9ng people who come out to leave their bowling balls down at the racks so we can sanitize bowling balls after each use. We still are sanitizing shoes but will also be sanitizing the tables, monitors, and all the chairs that they (customers) are in as well.”

The primary goal is to keep customers safe.

“We have sanitizers on all the tables,” he added. “Everything is getting sanitized after they’re using it so when they come in and want to use it we’ll make sure it’s sanitized for them.”

Verbout-Kveene said the bowling alley did see some business on Wednesday but expects it to pick up once people are more comfortable in public spaces.

Strikers Corner prefers call ahead reservations at this time but walk-ins will be accepted if a lane is available and the limited capacity has not been reached.