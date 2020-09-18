Area athletic directors prep to welcome back sports

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS -- Things haven't been easy during this pandemic for local sports.

"So many odd things that keep popping up," Kasson-Mantorville Athletic Director Broc Threinen said. He's one of the many area AD's adapting to this new normal.

This year, more of the focus has been on the health of players, coaches and staff.

"Personnel, making sure they're all safe, that our coaches are safe and the kids are safe, you know fans, spectator guidelines," he said. "It's crazy."

Now, there might be more sports AD's have to worry about. The Minnesota State High School League is set to vote Monday whether to reinstate football and volleyball back to the fall.

"I'm hoping come Monday our jobs are kind of flipped upside down once again and we're starting to deal with more transportation, more locker rooms, more field usage," Threinen said.

On paper, more sports to keep track of might create a headache. At Grand Meadow, Head Football Coach and AD Gary Sloan said they are ready to go once given the green light and already have their schedules mapped out.

"I feel like we're ready to roll," he said. "If we do get six football games and we do get 14 volleyball dates, we can plug those all in pretty quickly."

There's growing optimism about a potential football season. The Superlarks are eagerly awaiting that result.

"We're very excited," Sloan said. "These guys are very focused and kids in every school are very excited, they just want to get back and hopefully get back out there."

The MSHSL is set to meet Monday at 9 a.m.