Area Doctors warns against taking heart worm medication for Corona cure

ROCHESTER, Minn-The fear of getting coronavirus has some in our communities taking extreme measures. That's why an area doctor is reminding us that experimenting with any sort of medication-is just plain dangerous.

There's a lot of information out there when it comes to the coronavirus.

but all that information at our fingertips can lead to some downright dangerous decisions for some.

Doctor Charity Baker is warning us about taking matters into our own hands. She's talking about a rumor circulating that your pet's heartworm medication could treat the virus. The Iowa Department of Health is urging people that this is not a solution. Dr. Baker reminds people that taking any kind of medication incorrectly can be potentially deadly.

'Even a double dose of a certain medicine can cause significant harm to people,” Baker said. “So it's not only the medicine itself but the dose of the medicine that has to be monitored very closely. The wrong medicine for the wrong patient can be deadly."

As far as a cure goes well Dr. Baker says she doesn't think it will come in the form of medication but suspect it will come in the form of a vaccine.