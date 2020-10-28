Are the nation's voting systems secure?

The nation’s intelligence chiefs continue to warn that Russia, China and others remain interested in interfering in U.S. elections. What steps have been taken to thwart efforts to infiltrate election systems?

Federal, state and local officials worked to secure these systems, scanning them for known cyberthreats and helping to install network sentinels aimed at detecting suspicious activity.

A well-timed ransomware attack — in which voter registration data could be targeted or end up as collateral damage — is among the most feared threats.

State election officials have worked to build redundancies into voter registration systems so they can recover quickly in the event of an attack.

Keeping watch at the polls