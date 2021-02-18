Are standardized testing requirements a thing of the past for colleges and universities?

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Some high school students will no longer be required to submit an ACT or SAT test score when applying for college. At least for the next couple of years as a growing number of universities are doing away with standardized testing.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult for students to properly prepare for and safely take the standardized tests. The ACT or SAT are usually required for students to show the universities how academically ready they are. If a student has the ability of taking the test or has already taken it, they still have the option of sending in their score. This just allows them to have their file evaluated without it.

The Director of Admissions at University of Minnesota-Rochester, Brett Hartnagel, said ACTs and SATs help universities better understand the students' academic standing, but some are starting to question the requirement. "SAT and ACT have thought of this exam as a good predictor for students' success in college," he explained. "That also has been recently questioned by a lot of universities that have done research that says it may or may not be a predictor, but we have other predictor factors that are much better."

Without the scores to look at, universities will be putting more of an emphasis on students' grades from high school, short answer essays on the application and letters of recommendation. "But it just means that the other factors are going to be elevated since there will be one less factor," said Hartnagel. "Now, a student can still take and submit the exam if they have that opportunity. It just means that a student won't be penalized if they don't have it."

Specifically for the University of Minnesota-Rochester, the exams are waived only for the 2021-2022 school year and the fall of 2022. After that, they'll re-evaluate the data to see if the option will stick around permanently. The University of Minnesota-Rochester is up 12% in applications this year, which Hartnagel said could be due to the optional standardized testing now available.