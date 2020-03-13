Clear
Are people still celebrating St. Patrick's Day even as coronavirus spreads?

St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner, but many of the country's biggest celebrations have been cancelled because of the coronavirus. So will that stop people from wearing their green and celebrating in our area?

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 7:37 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - You'll likely see a good amount of green this weekend, but with more and more parties being cancelled, a lot of people are feeling blue.

Health officials have been advising people to avoid large crowds as coronavirus continues to spread. The more people in one area, the more of a risk there is of spreading germs and having person to person contact. One woman in Rochester said she doesn't celebrate St. Patrick's Day, but she isn't afraid to go out in the big crowds. "If it's gonna happen, it's gonna happen to us," explained Paulette Hewitt. "We just gotta deal with it like Mayo should be able to do."

If you do choose to celebrate this weekend, the state patrol is reminding you to plan ahead for your travel arrangements.

