Are more graduates staying home for college instead of moving away?

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Students haven't been on campus at Rochester Community and Technical College for weeks now, but that doesn't mean they're not still enrolling in classes. In fact, it's quite the opposite.

RCTC is enrolling students for summer classes and the Director of Enrollment, Alicia Zeone, said the numbers are higher this year than previous years and that's including both new and returning students. She can't say for sure if it's due to the fact that students don't want to travel far from home right now or if they just want to save money in the long run. But she explains more students are probably doing it now to get ahead on their classes.

Zeone said there's a lot of unknown right now of what the future will hold when fall semester rolls around. "All sorts of different what if's are still out there, of course, so anything is subject to change," explained Zeone. "But right now, we're going forward cautiously, but proactively to make sure that we can effectively serve our students in whatever format or manner that may be."

RCTC is doing what it can to best accommodate students right now. "We're all in this together. We're here to help whenever that may be with the outcome, whether that's enrolling at RCTC or taking a class and transferring on to their dream school, that's what we're here for," Zeone said. "We're the community's college and we hope that we can help in any way we possibly can."

Summer classes at RCTC begin on May 26th and will be held virtually to practice distance learning. The school is also allowing students that have already enrolled for the summer to have books shipped for free.