Are local care facilities facing staffing shortages?

With some states bracing for potential staffing shortages at nursing homes and care facilities, is it a pattern being seen in our area?

Posted: Sep 28, 2021 1:15 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

ALBERT LEA, Minnesota - Nursing homes and care facilities across the country are facing prolonged worker shortages, with some losing employees due to required COVID-19 vaccinations. New York state officials are bracing for what could be a massive staffing shortage as the state's health care worker vaccination mandate took effect Monday. But what about in our area?

For the Minnesota-based American Baptist Homes of the Midwest, COO Shanna Eckberg says they are experiencing open positions across their multi-state network, particularly in their nursing departments. Their big focus is maintaining proper staffing levels.

"It's really based on the care that our residents need, and that we look at those needs and the time of day and staff appropriately according to that."

As to the recruitment efforts to fill these positions, Eckberg says there are a few methods they are utilizing.

"We look at local high schools and colleges. Some schools in our Denver market...they are providing class credit learning about healthcare, volunteering. We are utilizing staffing agencies to help us. We are also looking at overseas staffing, potentially bringing over nurses and CNAs from other countries."

Eckberg says that every state they operate in except Colorado currently does not have a mandatory health care worker vaccinate mandate, and are awaiting a timeline from the federal government for when workers should be vaccinated.

The American Baptist Homes of the Midwest is the parent company of the Thorne Crest Senior Living Community in Albert Lea.

