Are liquor stores checking ids?

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - Liquor stores are busier than ever as we navigate through a time of social distancing.

Apollo Wine and Spirits in Northwest Rochester is still checking IDs. According to Store Manager Robert Riggs, business is booming, liquor is flying off the shelves and more customers mean more people to card.

"It's kind of challenge just to keep up," Riggs said.

The company has made some changes. Card machines operate without touching them and curbside pickup is available. Plexiglass was installed, providing a barrier between patron and merchant.

"when we do ID People we just ask them to hold it up so we can see it, we don't have them transfer it," Riggs said.

There are challenges to the carding process: recognizing customers when they're wearing a mask and ones that use an out of state license.

"That gets a little more difficult, we know most of our regular customers pretty well, and you can tell them by their eyes," Riggs said. "You're not familiar where the birth date is so you have to hold it up and look and look and look, 'oh there it is.'"

But he says IDing hasn't changed. People will still be carded if necessary.

"Anytime we think that they're close to the legal age," Riggs said. "We don't card people that are obviously, that have grey hair."

In addition to the new carding process, employees will wear masks during curbside pickups and the store continues to be sanitized.