Are gender reveal videos going too far?

MASON CITY, Iowa - Bringing new life into this world is a joyous occasion. And some couples want to let others in on the fun with gender reveal parties.

Some of the videos posted from those parties can range from the very simple opening up baloons revealing blue or pink balloons, while others may go for the more creative, like using explosives.

But after a woman was killed at a party last weekend near Knoxville, Iowa, we're looking at an alarming trend.

"With the social media environment that we have now, people want to put their stuff out there and get recognized and go viral. But safety needs to be a thought too."

Melinda Tremmel and her family recently shared the news of their baby girl with a video.

"Got one of those golf balls and hit it, and when you hit it it exploded and the powder shot out, and showed pink."

Many of her friends have taken a creative approach as well.

"One friend did a tractor reveal. When you started up the tractor, smoke came out and it was a different color."

Ahnalise Eekhoff went low key by not posting a video on social media, and just sharing the ultrasound.

"We wanted to see it on the screen and wanted to see if it was a boy or girl and just had that intimate moment, just my husband and I rather than with everyone else and on social media."

She and her husband preferred to share the news face to face.

"It was more fun to tell people in person and see their faces light up. And that was pretty special too."

Will the trend be affected? Tremmel doesn't believe so.

"It has been a trend in recent years and I think it'll keep going, it's just people will be more conscious about it in what they do."

If Eekhoff has a second child, she might do things differently.

"I would be more inclined to do a gender reveal, but other than that, probably not."

56 year-old Pamela Kreimeyer was killed when a piece of shrapnel from what authorities have determined was a pipe bomb at a gender reveal party near Knoxville on Saturday. The following day, authorities in Waukee were called to the scene after neighbors reported an explosion that shook homes nearby. It too was from a gender reveal party, but fortunately, no one was injured.

In 2017, a gender reveal party in Arizona sparked a wildfire that burned thousands of acres, and last year in Australia, a man nearly burned himself to death while doing a burnout as part of a reveal.