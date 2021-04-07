Clear

Are disinfectants recommended when cleaning your home to slow the spread of COVID-19?

The CDC is releasing more information about what products you should be cleaning with in your home to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Posted: Apr 7, 2021 9:23 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The CDC is updating its guidance on cleaning supplies and what works best to stop the spread of COVID-19 on surfaces. If you're wanting to clean your kitchen countertops at home, you don't need to do it with disinfectant sprays or wipes. Some soap and water will do just the trick.

The CDC announced earlier this week that routine cleaning with soap or detergent once a day can significantly reduce virus levels on surfaces. Disinfectants are only recommended for inside of schools, venues and homes where COVID-19 has been exposed in within the last 24 hours. About a year ago, empty shelves in grocery stores were a common sit and because the virus was still new to everyone, we didn't know exactly how it spread. So, many of us took every safety precaution possible. Some even started disinfecting their groceries.

The CEO of People's Food Co-Op, Lizzie Haywood, recommends keeping things pretty simple nowadays. "The understanding has become so much deeper of how COVID-19 is spread and to see again and again that it's not showing up on those surfaces and that the spread can be prevented with some pretty simple, straightforward sanitation practices," she explained. "And things that frankly, are just for everyday good health, it's a huge relief."

While positive cases are starting to surge, Haywood said she's not anticipating shelves to be completely wiped out again. "The national projections on the sanitations supplies are showing that there might be some dips in availability maybe through the ladder part of 21," she explained. "We're not really expecting anything on the food side, especially when it comes to the more regional and local suppliers that People's Food Co-Op uses." So that means if you just maintain a regular supply of food and cleaning supplies - don't go stock up - then everything will be okay and we can all have enough items.

Because COVID-19 spreads through droplets in the air and can remain there for hours, it's important we continue wearing masks, social distancing and washing our hands.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 530662

Reported Deaths: 6967
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1104961655
Ramsey45899842
Dakota40347410
Anoka36452410
Washington23804272
Stearns20234211
St. Louis16099291
Scott15124115
Wright13974123
Olmsted1245894
Sherburne990778
Carver915541
Clay750789
Rice7281100
Blue Earth666239
Kandiyohi612379
Crow Wing575186
Chisago529748
Otter Tail524072
Benton508896
Mower442732
Winona432949
Douglas424970
Goodhue424270
Nobles393847
Morrison374556
McLeod372254
Beltrami360355
Polk355466
Itasca351451
Isanti348259
Steele340012
Lyon336348
Becker335848
Carlton317852
Freeborn313227
Pine301620
Nicollet291742
Brown283139
Mille Lacs262447
Todd262230
Le Sueur259622
Cass236826
Waseca224420
Meeker223037
Martin205829
Wabasha19693
Roseau191018
Hubbard165741
Dodge16564
Renville163543
Houston161614
Redwood160235
Fillmore14959
Cottonwood149320
Pennington148018
Chippewa142736
Faribault139719
Wadena138120
Sibley130010
Aitkin124236
Watonwan12299
Kanabec122021
Rock120218
Jackson109210
Yellow Medicine105918
Pipestone105825
Murray9889
Pope9646
Swift96218
Marshall82817
Stevens78110
Lake77219
Clearwater75014
Wilkin74512
Lac qui Parle72822
Koochiching71211
Big Stone5524
Lincoln5472
Grant5298
Norman5029
Mahnomen4807
Unassigned47678
Kittson43022
Red Lake3756
Traverse3575
Lake of the Woods2832
Cook1410

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 352613

Reported Deaths: 5776
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk55073593
Linn20029328
Scott18436233
Black Hawk15379306
Woodbury14681219
Johnson1371980
Dubuque12913202
Dallas1076596
Pottawattamie10491157
Story1018447
Warren543786
Clinton527189
Cerro Gordo515286
Webster505590
Sioux500673
Marshall475474
Muscatine449896
Des Moines437364
Wapello4230120
Buena Vista420240
Jasper404869
Plymouth391479
Lee365555
Marion352875
Jones291555
Henry284637
Bremer277560
Carroll277350
Crawford260539
Boone254531
Benton248555
Washington246649
Dickinson235043
Mahaska221349
Jackson216542
Kossuth209960
Clay206025
Tama205969
Delaware198239
Winneshiek191033
Page188120
Buchanan186231
Fayette182541
Cedar181823
Wright177535
Hardin177240
Hamilton176549
Harrison172873
Clayton164155
Butler161534
Mills156020
Cherokee155138
Floyd153442
Lyon152441
Madison151619
Poweshiek151633
Allamakee148951
Iowa144424
Hancock142034
Winnebago134831
Grundy134432
Cass133754
Calhoun132911
Jefferson130435
Appanoose125947
Louisa125848
Emmet125640
Sac125319
Shelby125035
Mitchell124941
Union123132
Chickasaw121615
Humboldt117726
Guthrie116528
Franklin112021
Palo Alto108722
Howard102222
Unassigned9990
Montgomery98737
Clarke97823
Keokuk94030
Monroe92428
Ida88133
Adair83932
Pocahontas83021
Monona80430
Davis79424
Greene75910
Lucas74722
Osceola72616
Worth6898
Taylor64412
Fremont59610
Decatur5849
Van Buren55118
Ringgold53122
Wayne51723
Audubon4909
Adams3214
