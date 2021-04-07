Are disinfectants recommended when cleaning your home to slow the spread of COVID-19?

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The CDC is updating its guidance on cleaning supplies and what works best to stop the spread of COVID-19 on surfaces. If you're wanting to clean your kitchen countertops at home, you don't need to do it with disinfectant sprays or wipes. Some soap and water will do just the trick.

The CDC announced earlier this week that routine cleaning with soap or detergent once a day can significantly reduce virus levels on surfaces. Disinfectants are only recommended for inside of schools, venues and homes where COVID-19 has been exposed in within the last 24 hours. About a year ago, empty shelves in grocery stores were a common sit and because the virus was still new to everyone, we didn't know exactly how it spread. So, many of us took every safety precaution possible. Some even started disinfecting their groceries.

The CEO of People's Food Co-Op, Lizzie Haywood, recommends keeping things pretty simple nowadays. "The understanding has become so much deeper of how COVID-19 is spread and to see again and again that it's not showing up on those surfaces and that the spread can be prevented with some pretty simple, straightforward sanitation practices," she explained. "And things that frankly, are just for everyday good health, it's a huge relief."

While positive cases are starting to surge, Haywood said she's not anticipating shelves to be completely wiped out again. "The national projections on the sanitations supplies are showing that there might be some dips in availability maybe through the ladder part of 21," she explained. "We're not really expecting anything on the food side, especially when it comes to the more regional and local suppliers that People's Food Co-Op uses." So that means if you just maintain a regular supply of food and cleaning supplies - don't go stock up - then everything will be okay and we can all have enough items.

Because COVID-19 spreads through droplets in the air and can remain there for hours, it's important we continue wearing masks, social distancing and washing our hands.